The Donovan District 3 Board of Education had its March meeting.
The board made several unanimous votes, said superintendent Toby Coates.
Approved from the agenda were the MOU on compensation for housebound instruction, overnight summer cheer champ for the high school cheerleaders at Illinois State University June 24-27, the renewal/extension of the high school principal contract, the purchase of K-2 ELA Curriculum Pearson MyView, and the summer 2020 door project bid from Vissering Construction Company.
Out of executive session, the board approved Kevin Venner as high school physical education/driver’s education/health teacher for 2020-21 school year.
From the consent agenda the board approved the regular board meeting minutes of Feb. 25, negotiations meeting of March 16, accounts payable, IHSA and IESA dues and fees for the 2020-21 school year, and Russell Leigh and Associates as auditor for FY21.
He said the board is still interviewing for a high school English teacher.
The next board meeting was set for 6 p.m. April 22 at the high school library.