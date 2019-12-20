Donovan District 3 Board of Education had its December meeting.
The tax levy was approved.
Superintendent Toby Coates said has a 4.99 percent increase.
“The extension should look very similar to last year,” he said.
In other financial business the board passed the resolution providing for the issue of no more than $630,000 general obligation school bonds, series 2020, of the district for the purpose of increasing the working cash fund of the district, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the bonds, and authorizing the sale of the bonds to Bernardi Securities, Inc.
The board approved its FY20 school maintenance grant, which is a $50,000 matching grant.
The board approved a contract with Basaly, Cary & Alstadt Architects, Ltd., to do the door project. Bid are expected to go out in January, to be opened in February and work should be done in June, he said.
The board accepted two donations.
It accepted a $1,000 donation to the Donovan FFA Chapter from CoBank’s Sharing Success Program, which is a matching grant, said Coates. It supplied the grant after Donovan Farmers Coop Elevator, Inc., gave the chapter $1,000.
Mike Wilson from Eastern Illini Electric Coop was at the meeting to give the district a $1,460.97 check from the 1992-93 recovery fund.
In sports, it approved a baseball and softball coop agreement with Tri-Point High School
Coates said the home games will be played at Donovan. Kyle Anderson will coach the baseball team and Trevor Schultz will coach the softball team.
In other personnel, the board approved
— Morgan Schultz as volunteer assistant coach for both high school girls basketball and softball.
— John Onnen as volunteer high school baseball assistant coach.
— Katlyn Goodrich as substitute kitchen help.
— The resignation of Jodie Forbes as kindergarten paraprofessional.
— Melody Moffitt-Kokenberger as a paraprofessional.