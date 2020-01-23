Work on health life safety issues at Donovan schools will begin this year.
At Wednesday’s meeting the District 3 board of education approved authorizing the superintendent and architect to seek bids for the summer door project. They’ll go out Feb. 4.
“We have a few years to get it done, but we’ll be able to finish it this year,” superintendent Toby Coates.
The health and life safety report said there are 30 doors — four at the elementary school and 26 at the high school — which are “in rough shape” and they don’t meet the code for health or fire.
Several items were approved in new business.
Coates said the board approved two three-year leases with Midwest Transit for activity buses. The leases will begin in July, and the cost is $10,238 per bus per year.
The board approved the start of an IHSA bass fishing for the spring semester.
Out of executive session, the board approved the hiring of Kristine Lundquist as a substitute Spanish teacher due to a maternity leave and Joe LaFond as a new substitute bus driver.
It accepted the resignation of Emily Snyder as high school varsity volleyball coach.
Other items of business included authorizing Coates to begin working on the FY21 budget and to adopt an updated policy on school violence prevention.
The next meeting of the board will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the high school library.
The board amended the meeting schedule to set the March meeting date for March 18.