At this time, the Friends of the Watseka Public Library are accepting donations of adult and children's fiction and non-fiction books, DVDs, music CDs and audio books in good condition. Magazines and encyclopedias are not accepted. Donations may be brought into the Library until noon Oct. 16. Proceeds from this event enable the Friends to help fund adult and children's programs in the Library, including the June Summer Reading Program, according to a news release.
Everyone is invited to attend the Book Sale which will run from 10 a.m. Oct. 17 through noon Oct. 19 in the meeting room of the Library at 201 S. 4th St. This room may be accessed from the parking lot on the south side of the building during the sale. Members of the Friends organization may enter the sale Oct. 16, after 3:30 pm. All interested persons are invited to join the Friends of the Library organization. Please call the library at 815-432-4544 for more information.