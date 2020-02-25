The Central District 4 Board of Education will consider adding a coordinator position for a fitness program that benefits all its students.
“This is beneficial for Central,” Tyler Graham said at Monday evening’s school board meeting. He’s been running the fitness program. He said three quarters have gone by and there have been as many as 58 students taking part.
The kids participating are either in athletics and want to workout more, or they don’t have a physical education class and want to workout.
“The goal is to create workouts for students of all physical abilities,” he said. And, “Safety is number one.” He tries to install quality instruction and techniques in the students. It offers a full body workout, complete with instruction in agility, strength and power, among other fitness results.
The plan is to make this a 2-3 day a week program, keeping it after school for about an hour.
Coaches have been happy to help out, Graham said, as it’s aiding their programs. He said its been found that those who participate in a fitness routine are injured less in athletic play and if they are injured have a shorter recovery time.
The want is to offer the person who leads the program a salary, and Graham asked for $8,000, which could be divided into $2,000 a season. “This is less than an assistant coach makes.”
At this time there’s no charge for students who want to take part.
School board member Dave Luhrsen said BBCHS charges $40 a student to help recoup some of the cost. He said that school’s program has a lot of kids who take advantage of the fitness offered.
Also discussed at the meeting was the school calendar and school fees for the 20-21 school year.
The calendar has a start date for students as Aug. 20.
The only change in fees, superintendent Tonya Evans said, is an increase of $5 in the basic registration fee, which hasn’t been changed since 2016.
Both of these were approved by the board. Evans said there’s a chance the cafeteria fee may have to be adjusted at a later date because the state calculator isn’t available yet.
Registration dates for District 4 are Aug. 4 and Aug. 6.
Also approved at the meeting was a resolution providing for the issue of $1,368,000 Taxable General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2020, of Community Unit School District Number 4, Iroquois and Kankakee Counties, Illinois, for the purpose of increasing the Working Cash Fund of said School District, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on said bonds, and authorizing the sale of said bonds to the purchaser thereof. The board also approved a resolution abating taxes levied for year 2019 to pay debt service on certain of the district’s outstanding bonds.
Out of executive session, the board approved:
— The resignation of Shannon Meier as volleyball coach and Kerry Weaver as librarian.
— Dave Luhrsen as vollunteer baseball coach.
— The hiring of Holly Marquis as elementary education teacher and Justin Gund as band teacher.