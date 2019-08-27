The board of education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted a regular meeting on Aug. 20. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. with the following responding to roll call: Jody Niebuhr, Candi Butzow, Tim Kollmann, Brock Johnson, Massey and Christi Pheifer. Also present was superintendent Rod Grimsley.
The agenda was amended to include an item to approve the 2019-20 school calendar.
During time for public comment, Beth Burton asked for enrollment numbers for the current year. Grimsley noted the grade school numbers were available but the high school numbers aren’t because the classes hadn’t started yet for them. At CCGS, the enrollment is as follows: Kindergarten – 9, First Grade – 10, Second Grade – 16, Third Grade – 5, Fourth Grade – 7, Fifth Grade – 8, Sixth Grade – 6, Seventh Grade – 11, and Eighth Grade – 7. Total enrollment at CCGS is 79.
Board members were told about a school board conference they may be interested in attending.
Grimsley presented his report, beginning with building and grounds. He said there are several items needing attention at CCGS, such as plumbing work, lights needing replacing and possible air conditioning issues. It was noted the school grounds were recently cleaned up and the shrub trimmed, with tree work to be done on the north side of the building in the next couple weeks.
In regards to transportation, Grimsley said the first days for K-8 went smoothly but high school students hadn’t started yet. The six-month inspections had been completed on all district vehicles.
Grimsley said the audit was completed in July and the final report is expected in September. He noted the end-of-the-year projections in financials looked like it was a very good year with revenues and expenses. There may be a surplus of funds so the board might be able to look into lowering the tax levy.
As to state and federal reporting, there are reports which need to be finished from the last school year and then the report for the current year will begin.
Principal James DeMay was not present for the meeting so Grimsley went over his report. DeMay had the enrollment totals, which Grimsley shared earlier, and it was noted the first three day of classes at CCGS went well.
Positions still open at CCGs are a band/choir director, and assistant coach for boys’ and girls’ basketball. A track coach is needed but that will be filled by St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, which co-ops track with CCGS. It was reported Heather Johnson has nine runners on the cross country team, and it was noted there are no home meets for that sport. Baseball was canceled this year due to a lack of players but it will be looked into for next year. DeMay also listed his schedule of drills for the school.
Grimsley said he’d been approached as to whether Milford could be added to the list of receiving high schools. Board members discussed some of the steps needed to add another school to the list and then voted against the issue.
Board committees were reminded to get meetings set up and report those dates to Grimsley.
As to consent agenda items, the board approved the minutes of the regular meeting conducted July 15, the special meeting conducted Aug. 12, the treasurer’s report dated July 31, the payment of bills dated Aug. 20, and the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports for July. The board then approved the following: leaving the closed minutes closed, the destruction of audio tapes prior to December, 2017; and the prevailing wage statement.
As the current school year’s calendar was not submitted, Grimsley went over proposed changes to the calendar. Non-attendance days at CCGS are as follows: Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day; Friday, Oct. 11, teacher in-service; Monday, Oct. 14, Columbus Day; Friday, Oct. 25, parent institute day; Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 27-29, Thanksgiving break; Monday-Friday, Dec. 23-Jan. 3, Christmas break, with Jan. 3 being a teacher institute day; Monday, Jan. 20. Martin Luther King Day; Monday, Feb. 17, Presidents’ Day; Monday-Friday, March 23-27, spring break; Friday, April 10, Good Friday; Monday, April 13, Easter Monday; and Monday, May 25, Memorial Day.
Early dismissals will take place on the following days: Friday, Oct. 18 (2:10 p.m.); Friday, Dec. 20 (2:10 p.m.); Friday, March 13 (2:10 p.m.); and Thursday, May 21 (12:15 p.m.). Emergency days were set for May 22, 26-29.
The calendar was approved as amended for submission.
The board then hired Deanne Betourne as a kitchen helper (two hours per day) and Cathy Crego as a lunch room/recess supervisor. A pay increase of 2.3% was approved for hourly employees who worked for the district during the 2018-19 year.
The board entered an executive session, which lasted until 9:15 p.m. With no further business to be discussed in regular session, the meeting adjourned at 9:16. Because the budget must on display to the public 30 days, the next meeting was changed to Monday, Sept. 23. That meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the CCGS cafeteria.