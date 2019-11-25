The board of education of Cissna Park CUSD 6 had its regular meeting on Nov. 18.
Present were president Bud Petry, Kristina Phelan, Ashleigh Verkler, Jason Edelman, Brent Neukomm, Mark Wilkening, superintendent Daniel S. Hylbert, superintendent, grades K-5 principal Bethanie Marshall, and grades 6-12 principal Mark Portwood.
Marshall was appointed as secretary pro tem in absence of Barbara Rust for the meeting.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The following bills for the month of November were presented and unanimously approved: education fund, $64,292.06; operations and maintenance fund, $4,599.02; bond and interest fund, $80,106.25; transportation fund, $5,028.74; and tort immunity, $958,00.
The payroll for the month of November in the amount of $153,135.12 was discussed and unanimously approved.
The board received the following communications: school designations letter from the Illinois state board of education; and FOIA request from Robert Kramer and FOIA response from Hylbert.
The motion was made to adopt the tentative tax levy resolution, which does not exceed 105 percent of the amount extended in 2018.
Marshall and Portwood addressed the board on report cards and designations. The high school and elementary school were designated as exemplary; and the junior high as commendable. All three schools moved up i their designations from last year. Portwood reminded the board that these designations will fluctuate year to year as a result of the small school population. Portwood and Marshall also praised the teachers and the students on their effort to show improvement over the past year. Portwood also talked about how money for the $30,000 school improvement grant is being spent.
The elementary, junior high, senior high and district report cards were adopted as presented.
The overnight trip of the FFA to “Made for Excellence” conference in Oakbrook on Feb. 7-8, 2020 was discussed and unanimously approved.
Hylbert reviewed with the board the first reading of board policy changes. If a board member would like a certain policy pulled to review, board members are to see the board secretary and she will get a copy of the policy to them. A second reading and approval of the policies will be at the December 2019 school board meeting.