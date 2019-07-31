The Board of Education of Cissna Park Community Unit District 6 had a meeting on July 15. Present were Bud Petry, Kristina Phelan, Michael Kaeb, Ashleigh Verkler, Jason Edelman, Brent Neukomm, Mark Wilkening, Daniel S. Hylbert, Bethanie Marshall, Mark Portwood, and Barbara Rust.
The minutes of the last meeting were presented and approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The bills for the month of July were presented and unanimously approved as follows: Education Fund, $55,034.69: Operations and Maintenance Fund, $4,682.71; Transportation Fund, $30,530.57; and Tort Immunity, $11,747.74.
The payroll for the month of July in the amount of $142,393.70 was presented. This was discussed and unanimously approved.
Emily Tuttle, a parent and spokesperson for a group of upcoming sixth grade parents, asked the board to consider splitting the 6th grade class in math and science. The parents feel that having smaller class sizes would benefit the students academically and socially, as well as addressing student behavior. Tuttle distributed to the board and article by Houghton-Mifflin Co. supporting lower class sizes for students.
Hylbert presented a summary of fund balances with the board on the FY19 Financial Report and the tentative budget for fiscal year 2020.
Portwood and Marshall, principals for the school district, reported that they are finalizing the 2018-19 school year and working on the schedule for the upcoming year. PSAT test results will be finalized later in the week. Portwood spoke briefly with the board about the new carpeting and food and drinks in the school. As the school year progresses, the principals and custodians will keep an eye on it and address issues as they come up.
The following employment of personnel as extra-curricular supervisors for the 2019-20 school term with duties were presented as follows: Aaron Alexander, unit instrumental and vocal music director; Hannah Allen, sophomore class sponsor, high school spring musical/variety show; Denise Burns, high school advanced literature sponsor; Carin Chrastka, high school golf coach, Jr. high track coach, math team coordinator; Jeff Clifton, FFA advisor; Erin Debolt, art club sponsor, high school scholastic bowl coach, junior class sponsor; Bethanie Dodd, Jr. high girls' volleyball assistant coach; Darryl Focken, head Jr. high boys' basketball coach, head Jr. high boys' basketball coach, head high school boys' baseball coach; Eric Gerdes, Jr. high boys' basketball coach; Nathan Giacchino, high school assistant girls' basketball coach, freshmen class sponsor; Lynn Hasselbring, Jr. high yearbook co-sponsor, Jr. high scholastic bowl co-sponsor, senior class sponsor; Donna Jean, FCCLA sponsor; Seth Johnson, high school varsity boys' basketball coach, sophomore class sponsor; Josh Landon, unit athletic director, head high school girls' volleyball coach, head Jr. high girls' volleyball coach; Gail Lober, high school yearbook; Bethanie Marshall, Cissna Park Honor Society sponsor; Dan Prieto, Jr. high yearbook co-sponsor, Jr. high student council, Jr. high track coach, photography coordinator, website coordinator, junior class sponsor; Katie Schade, head Jr. high girls' basketball coach, freshmen class sponsor; Nicole Trumble, assistant high school girls' volleyball coach; Anthony Videka, high school head girls' basketball coach, assistant Jr. high girls' basketball coach, senior class sponsor, high school student council, weight room coordinator; and Julie Yergler, jr. high speech, Jr. high scholastic bowl co-sponsor. This was discussed and approved.
Hylbert reported to the board dates for the beginning of school activities, and that registration is set for Aug. 5 and 6. A teacher's workshop is scheduled for Aug. 19 with the first day of student attendance on Aug. 20. School will begin at 8:15 a.m. with an early dismissal of 2:20 p.m.
School fees for 2019-20 were presented as follows:
–Lunches: grades K-3, $2.35 or $47 for month; grades 4-8, $2.60 or $52 for month; grades 9-12, $2.85 or $57 for month; adults, $3.05 or $61 for month; yearly grades K-3 "milk break" fee $35; extra milk is 25 cents per carton. Lunch fees are being increased by 10 cents to move the district towards the federal reimbursement rate of $3 for free lunches. The 10-cent increase will bring the district in compliance with the Healthy, Hunger Free Act of 2010.
–Book rental: grades 1-3, $30; grades 4-8, $35; grades 9-12, $40; kindergarten, $20. There will be no charge for workbooks, lab fees, practice sets, etc. There will be a charge for supplies: i.e. lumber, music reeds, foods II class, materials, etc. Lock rental is $3 with $1 refunded if lock is returned at the end of the year. Music instrument rental fee will be assessed for depreciation and maintenance on any school owned musical instrument loaned to a student. The fee will range from $40 to $75 for the school year depending on the instrument.
–Admission to athletic events: high school games: season tickets cost $25 (good only at high school games, no tournaments or grade school games); Cissna Park High School students are free; senior citizens (62 and over) are free; staff, board members, and school age family members are free; visiting high school students are $2. Junior high games: season tickets cost $25 (good only at grade school games, no tournaments or high school games); Cissna Park students are free; visiting students are $2; Cissna Park staff, members and school age family members are free; senior citizens are free; adult admission is $3.
–A combined junior high and high school season pass is $40.
This was discussed and approved.
Employment of Theodore Blanck as a regular route bus driver, pending successful completion of all state requirements, at an hourly rate of $21 for the 2019-20 school year with duties to be assigned by the superintendent was presented. This was discussed and approved.