The board of education of Cissna Park Community Unit District 6 had a meeting Sept. 16. Board members and administrators present were president Bud Petry, Kristina Phelan, Michael Kaeb, Jason Edelman, Brent Neukomm, Mark Wilkening, superintendent Daniel S. Hylbert, principal Mark Portwood, principal Bethanie Marshall, and board secretary Barbara Rust.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The bills for the month of September were presented for approval. The following are the bills as presented: Education Fund, $66,127.64; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $6,267.51; Transportation Fund, $8,750.77; Tort Immunity, $3,993.70; and Fire Prevention and Life/Safety Fund, $914.49. This was discussed and unanimously approved. The payroll for the month of September in the amount of $152,222.59 was presented. This was discussed and unanimously approved.
Russ Leigh from Russell Leigh & Associated presented the audit report for FY19. The audit was clean as usual with solid fund balances. The district once again attained financial recognition status, which is the highest recognition status given by the state.
The Auditor’s Report for FY19 and the action to direct the superintendent to file the annual Financial Report with the state board of education were presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
Music teacher Aaron Alexander, spoke to the board. Alexander would like to place a pause on the Madrigal dinner for the 2019-20 school year. The request was based upon observations from the classroom and the general interest by the student body. He stated, “Our choral ensembles this year are predominately young ensembles with tremendous potential for growth and just need time to develop foundational skills in music.” The winter concert will be in place of the madrigal dinner and will include the middle and high school music students and showcase the music from this semester. The board agreed to the pause.
Alexander expressed his gratitude to the community of Cissna Park. In the short time that he has been a part of the community he has felt tremendous welcome and support. “This has been the best start I have had as a teacher in the eight years of teaching, and our students are tremendous individuals with incredible potential for success.”
Marshall, elementary principal, shared upcoming dates with the board. Dates presented are as follows: K-12 picture day and lunch on the lawn for third to fifth grade students will be on Sept. 17; and wildcat walk, the only fundraiser the elementary school will have this year, will be Sept. 20. Marshall said that the first and second grade report cards will be revamped to make information more meaningful.
Portwood, junior/senior high school principal, informed the board that the first junior high incentive was had for students. The cook-out and softball game was a success. IAR testing showed that 91% of the students showed some type of improvement over last year’s testing.
The budget resolution was discussed and unanimously approved to adopt the resolution as presented.
Hylbert distributed a FY19 Administrator and Teacher Salary/Benefits report to the board members. The state legislature mandates that school districts post the salaries of administrators and teachers on their school websites.
The board policy change was presented as follows: 6:34 student testing and assessment program. This was discussed and unanimously approved.