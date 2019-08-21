The Cissna Park District 6 Board of Education met for the first meeting of the school year.
According to the minutes of the meeting, approve the minutes of the last meeting.
Regarding district’s finances, from the negotiations and personnel report, its was approved to increase Bethanie Marshall’s pay as elementary principal by an additional one percent for the final three years of her employment, effective Aug. 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022,. She is currently receiving a three percent increase during this time period. The additional one percent increase will cost the district a total of $1,968 over the three year period. There will be no TRS penalty related to the increase.
The Budget Hearing will be at 6:45 p.m. prior to the regular Sept. 16 board meeting. Also at the September school board meeting, a representative from the school’s audit firm, Russell Leigh & Associates, will be present to discuss the recent audit
The board approved the bills for the month of August: Education Fund, $25,867.58; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $12,376.03; Transportation Fund, $48.11; Tort Immunity, $994.00; and Fire Prevention and Life/Safety Fund, $116,979.23; payroll, $141,834.46.
Within the superintendent’s report, Dan Hylbert discussed with the board dismissing early during hot and cold weather. In the past, Cissna Park has been conservative when it comes to dismissing school during hot and cold weather. Hylbert informed the members that many school districts are dismissing school fairly regularly when it gets hot or cold. One of the issues faced by school districts when dismissing early is the potential lack of supervision for students when they go home. The board directed Hylbert to continue with a conservative approach on dismissing during hot and cold weather. Board members felt that Dr. Hylbert along with the principals will do what is best for the students.
The principals gave their reports.
Marshall reported on the enrollment totals for the upcoming 2019-20 school term. This year’s enrollment is presently at 264 students. The high school’s enrollment, including the C-I students, is 78. Kindergarten through fifth grade enrollment is 121 students, and the junior high enrollment is at 69 students.
Mark Portwood, junior/senior high school, and Marshall reported that sixth grade and nineth grade orientations went very well and was well attended by parents and students. Portwood spoke to the board on incentives that will be implemented in the junior high this school year as a result of lower test scores last spring. Those students that improved on IAR testing from last spring will be attending a movie at the Onarga Theater during school time. Starting this school year, the criteria in place for the first nine weeks’ incentive will be based on: Behavior—no behavior detentions in the first nine weeks;Homework—no more than one incomplete assignment in any class; and Attendance—no more than two days absent—excused or unexcused—in the first nine weeks. Grades are not a part of the incentives.
Board member Kristina Phelan asked Marshall how the combined first and second grade co-teaching went last year. Marshall said the program will continue on from last year and the teachers are making adjustments as they go along.
A first reading of Board Policy 6:340, Student Testing and Assessment Program, was given to the board. Second reading and approval will be at the Sept. 16 meeting.
There was no one who spoke during the hearing of delegations.
Also approved at the meeting,
— The overnight out of state trip of the FFA to the National Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 30-Nov. 1.
— The regular bus routes for the 2019-20 school term as follows: three routes transporting students between home and school.
— The purchase of a new Canon Imagerunner ADV 85851 at a cost of $11,000 from Digital Copy Systems, LLC. The maintenance agreement on the new copier will cost $157 per month/$1,884 per year and will cover up to 500,000 copies per year. Digital Copy Systems will also provide a used Canon IR ADV 500IF for the elementary school free of charge. The maintenance agreement for the used copier will fall under the same agreement for the new copier.
— Adjorning the meeting at 7:57 p.m.