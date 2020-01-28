The Cissna Park District 6 Board of Education moved forward with applying for the FY20 School Maintenance Grant.
This was part of the building’s committee report.
Superintendent Daniel Hylbert explained in the report that he will continue to seek proposals for the three items that the school maintenance grant will cover: concrete sidewalk project, inter-com paging system, and replacement of current telephone system.
According to the minutes of the meeting, the board approved the applying for the maintenance grant, and it authorized Hylbert to file the application with the Illinois State Board of Education.
As for personnel, the board asked Hylbert if and when the part-time cafeteria worker position would be filled.
Hylbert indicated the district has received two applications for the position so far and expects a third application relatively soon. The administration will then interview the candidates and move forward from there.
The principals gave their reports.
Bethanie Marshall, K-5 elementary principal, informed the board that she continues to work on scholarships and grants.
Mark Portwood, junior high/high school principal, informed the board that 43 of 68 junior high students earned incentives for the second quarter –10 less students than first quarter. More detentions were given second quarter than first quarter.
There were no communications to the board, and no one spoke during the hearing of delegations.
Also at the meeting, the board approved:
— The bills and payroll for the month of January: Education Fund, $65,348.25; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $12,227.11; Transportation Fund, $2,816.48; and Tort Immunity, $798.27; payroll, $148,295.98.
— The minutes from the December meeting.
— Appointing the superintendent to construct the annual district budget for fiscal year 2021 in tentative form.
— The appointment of Russell Leigh & Associates as the district’s independent auditor for FY20 as per separate letter of engagement.