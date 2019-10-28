There’s concern about a mold issue at the Chebanse Elementary School.
Nicole Weakley talked to District 4 Board of Education members about the problem, and she presented possible solutions, last night.
She pointed out that mold has been found in the classrooms and it hasn’t been cleaned properly. She’s taken the issue to the health department, EPA and regional board of education, all of which told her to explain the issue to the school board and superintendent.
She said she’s been told it needs to be tested and cleaned with different solutions, moving items to make sure it’s all cleaned. What’s been done, she said, is to put fans and humidifiers in, but this only creates a worse problem. “It needs to be cleaned professionally,” she said, noting there is a cost in doing such.
She said she’s done research on the issue because of finding a health issue in her own child, and she’s talked with other parents and teachers who are also getting sicker because of it.
“We are not providing the proper conditions for learning.”
Air conditioning and a filtration system would help with it, Weakley said. She said there are residents who would argue air conditioning isn’t needed because they didn’t have it when they were in school. She pointed out that the building is old and it wasn’t made for the amount of electronics used in it. Plus, doors and windows are closed, not offering better air circulation. She presented the board with estimates gathered on easing the issue.
“Rather than follow mandates, show our community we care about our kids, not just doing it because we have to.” She said mandates will come down through the state.
Board member Dave Luhrsen told her he sees that she “feels stressed” about it. He said he was part of the school board when an architect said these types of things would end up happening because of the increased use of electronics in the building. But, he said, as boards change there are different priorities, and some things get forgotten or aren’t known about because board members weren’t on the board to hear them.
“The information you brought to us is appreciated,” he said.
Board member Aaron Shule said the issue had recently been brought to his attention, too.
The board members agreed this would be something to work on.
Central’s principals presented their school’s report card and testing data from spring of 2019.
High school principal Marc Shaner said something his building is focusing on is stressing the importance of testing to the students. He said practice tests aren’t being taken seriously and this was the first year PSAT scores were below state averages.
“These tests will help on the tests they take as juniors. They’re only hurting themselves.” He said staff is working on incentives to help motivate kids to test better.
Something he also pointed out is a few of the higher test scores were of students who are in the SALT program. “There are bright students that just now being reflected in the classroom.”
Middle school principal Vicki Marquis said the state scores weren’t out yet to compare with Nash students.
Something her teachers have identified is the need to “get back to the basics”, for example using the assignment book and using passes. The teachers are also finding students need to improve their background knowledge, and can do so by using the library more for research. Finally, there’s a need to engage more with the students.
She pointed out that her building has additional subgroups other buildings don’t have and Nash needs to make sure these students’ needs aren’t being forgotten.
Chebanse Elementary School Principal Andrea Lemenager said her building is meeting its goals of keeping family engagement in the foreground.
She pointed out that her teachers will expect to improve assessment scores and professional development, making sure staff have what they need to teach.
She pointed out the students’ testing was done by both paper and online through a transition, and there was an adjustment needed to use different tools.