The Cissna Park District 6 Board of Education had its regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 16.
The board approved the bills for the month of December as presented: Education Fund, $73,778.51; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $8,544.79; Transportation Fund, $1,798.60; and Tort Immunity, $3,780.70; payroll, $150,978.77.
Also on the financial front, the board adopted the tax levy resolution that for the next ensuing year, the County Clerk of Iroquois County is hereby authorized and directed to extend the following special taxes in behalf of the School District:
A. The sum of $19,572 to be levied as a special tax for Working Cash purposes; and
B. The sum of $39,000 to be levied as a special tax for Illinois Municipal Retirement Purposes, and
C. The sum of $41,000 to be levied as a special tax for Social Security purposes, and
D. The sum of $95,729 to be levied as a special tax for Tort Immunity purposes, and
E. The sum of $15,658 to be levied as a special tax for Special Education Program
Purposes; and
F. The sum of $19,572 to be levied as a special tax for Lease of Computer Equipment and Facilities purposes in accordance with 105 ILCS 5/17-2.2c of the School Code.
In other business, superintendent Dan Hylbert and board member Ashleigh Verkler attended the meeting hosted by the Unit #9 Watseka school district. Watseka invited all the Iroquois county school districts to the meeting. Each school district was asked to speak about their district’s challenges. The main three topics discussed at the meeting were a cooperative high school, a one percent county-wide sales tax to benefit school facilities, and sharing educational services among the districts.
The next meeting will be in February to continue the discussions. Board members Michael Kaeb and Ashleigh Verkler volunteered to attend. Hylbert was instructed to speak to the superintendent of Watseka schools indicating that the district was not interested at this time in a cooperative high school.
The principals gave their reports.
Bethanie Marshall, elementary principal and guidance counselor, informed the board that several of the district’s teachers are interested in teaching dual credit classes—they will be contacting Parkland directly. A teacher must have a masters or are in the process of receiving their Masters to teach a dual credit class.
Donovan Grade School contacted Marshall asking if the elementary school would be interested in participating in a “Book Challenge.” The fifth grade will be participating.
A thank you goes to Aaron Alexander, the district’s music teacher. The elementary and junior high/senior high music concerts were well attended and enjoyed by parents, staff, and the community.
Mark Portwood, junior and senior high principal, informed the board that the first semester ends this week with finals. Portwood will be submitting the 2019-20 School Improvement Plan to the State Board of Education.
Out of executive session, the board:
— accepted the resignation of Bethany Dodd as assistant junior high volleyball coach effective immediately. She will still be employed as an unpaid volunteer coach.
— Employed Nicole Trumble as assistant junior high volleyball coach for the 2019-20 school year with duties to be assigned by the superintendent.
— Accepted the resignation of Ttamara Schaffer as part time cafeteria worker effective Jan. 6, 2020.
The board also approved
— Press Board policy changes.
— The respective seniority list for certified and educational support staff as presented.
The 2019-20 school improvement plan per separate copy attached as required by the Illinois State Board of Education.
— The minutes of the last board meeting.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:48 p.m.