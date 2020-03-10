The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 Board of Education conducted a regular meeting March 9. The meeting was called to order at 7:05 p.m. by board president Steve Massey. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with the following responding: Massey, Tim Kollmann, Brock Johnson, Candi Butzow, Christi Pheifer and Niebuhr. Also present was Superintendent Rod Grimsley.
There were no changes to the agenda. Carol Dexter and Yvonne Doggett, representing the Crescent City Historical Society, spoke to the board concerning Crescent-Iroquois High School. They wanted to let the school board know the CCHS has a limited interest in some of the items at CIHS and would possibly be interested in any part of the building which may benefit their group. Also speaking to the board was Wilbur McCasky who inquired as to the contact info needed when the Fireball Festival committees begin setting up displays at CIHS.
There was no board correspondence so the next item was the report of the superintendent. In discussing Buildings and Grounds, Supt. Grimsley told the board it needs to come up with a plan for shutting down the high school permanently. District maintenance manager Dennis Ritzma will now be able to start working on a shut-down plan.
In regards to Transportation, Grimsley noted a white activity bus may be a good purchase for the next school year. The bus would useful with more athletic practices taking place at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth. The bus could be used during a school day, as long as it’s driven by a licensed bus driver, plus it could be used outside of school hours by a driver with a regular driver’s license.
Financials had been updated so Grimsley said he would get copies of the updated report issued. With 66% of the school year completed, the district is at 56% with expenses. It was noted the board might need to make an amended budget in May. As to State and Federal reporting, the district is up-to-date.
James DeMay’s principal’s report was discussed. Enrollment is at 70, which is where it stood at the last board of ed meeting. For athletics, the 7th grade volleyball season is complete with the team having a record of 7-6. The 8th grade team, which has a record of 9-6, starts regional play on March 10. Track and field, a co-op between CCGS and St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth, will be coached by Heather Johnson and Dan Huse.
As of March 4, there are still some positions to be filled at CCGS: a band/choir director, an English/Language Arts and Social Studies position (which is to replace teacher Liz Martin, who retires at the end of the year), and a physical ed/athletic director. For the last position, there were two interviews but neither applicant accepted the job.
Family Reading Night and the annual book fair are set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the grade school. It was noted Heather Johnson is still putting plans together. The board was informed the kindergarten and first grade students visited the Watseka Community High School’s FFA petting zoo on Feb. 27. The week of March 2 was Read Across America as elementary students celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss by dressing up and doing lots of reading.
DeMay’s report noted the first Scholastic Bowl match was March 10 at CCGS, with sponsors being Liz Martin and Stephanie Rippe. The Illinois Assessment of Readiness testing will be distributed via computers to students in grades 3-8 and the Illinois Science Assessment will be distributed via computers to students in grades 5-8. All testing begins the week of April 7, with IAR testing completed on April 24 and ISA testing completed April 30.
In non-action items, the 2020-21 school calendar was discussed, it was announced Massey and Grimsley need to meet with St. Paul’s Lutheran once more to get all questions answered, and then have the agreement ready for approval at the April meeting. Board meeting dates for Fiscal Year 2021 were distributed and it was announced another county meeting of schools will take place April 1 in Watseka.
The board then approved the minutes of a regular meeting conducted Feb. 10, the treasurer’s report dated Feb. 28, the payment of bills dated March 9, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports for March. Members approved the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months and gave its approval for the Wellness Plan as submitted.
The calendar for the next school was approved as presented. Two teachers – Angela Rayman, third grade, and Jane Daniels, junior high math and science – were rehired for the next school year. Registration and lunch fees for next year were approved with the notation there was no increase. Registration fees for high school students will be $55, K-4 students will be $25, and 5-8 students will be $60. Breakfast will cost $1.85, lunch will cost $2.60, and milk will be 35-cnts per carton.
Motion to adjourn to executive session came at 7:35 p.m. The purpose of this session was for the board to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation to a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local Government Wage Increase Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. The session was to also to discuss collective negotiating matters between the district and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees.
Once the executive session was completed, the board reconvened in regular session. At that time, it was motioned to adjourn with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the board room (the former music room off the CCGS gym).