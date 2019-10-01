A new Donovan District 3 Board of Education member was added.
At Monday evening’s meeting Alison Setty took the place of Eric Schmidt, who resigned having moved out of the district, said superintendent Toby Coates.
On the financial front, he said, the board heard a presentation from Russell Leigh and Associates on the FY19 audit.
“Things are going well,” he said.
Relatedly, the board approved the FY20 budget, which is a balanced budget.
“We have a good outlook for adding more initiatives,” he said.
The building and grounds committee gave an update on health and life safety matters, and it gave a plan on upcoming work for the spring and summer.
Coates said among the work needed done are doors which are dated and needing to be brought to code, the well at the elementary school, and boiler at the high school.
He said there is a maintenance grant that the district will write for and it will help cover costs.
Finally, the board moved its next two meetings due to conflicts with school-related activities. The meetings will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 20.