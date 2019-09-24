The District 4 Board of Education adopted the FY20 budget.
Superintendent Tonya Evans said next year the figures show there to be a $61,000 deficit in spending; but, she noted, “Last year we ended with a surplus when it was projected to be a deficit.”
Expenses, she said, are expected to be less than last year at $12,717,000.
Evidence based funding, if it gives what it gave last year, will deliver $3,490,000, and tax revenue will generate about $7,041,000, she said.
She said especially with the budget projected to be slightly in the deficit, the district will work hard to control its spending.
In her superintendent report she said the schools went through an intruder drill, where the students got exposure to barricading doors and keeping safe in the case of the intruder.
Relatedly, the board approved its annual review report, which works with local law enforcement and emergency personnel. It will be sent off to the Regional office.
Also at the meeting the board approved the annual resolution to pay utilities and custodial salaries/benefits from the operations and maintenance fund.
Out of executive session the board accepted the resignations of Deborah Emling as Nash Middle School speech coach and Amy Rohlwing as kindergarten teacher at Chebanse Elementary.
The board hired Jessie Behrends as volunteer girls’ basketball coach at Nash Middle School.
It also approved the following Nash Middle School coaches: Elizabeth Benoit and Cathy Dagnan, assistant speech splitting the stipend; Jake Temple, wrestling; Rebecca Swigert-Fenton, sixth grade girls’ basketball; Brandon Schoon, sixth grade boys’ basketball.