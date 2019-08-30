Donovan District 3 approved an E-learning plan at this week’s August board of education meeting.
It had a special hearing to go over the plan before the regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday.
The plan, superintendent Toby Coats said, “was adapted to meet the needs of students will all different needs.” Plus, it will work with students who do not have internet access at home, he said.
The plan will now go to the teachers for their approval.
At the evening’s meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Jon Siedentop as high school business teacher, Matthew Hibbetts as K-12 music/band teacher/ Amy Schmidt as Title I aide.
The board approved the hiring of Shantel Jacobs as part time preK aide; Gary Schumann as band/music teacher; Dan Hook as PE/driver’s ed teacher, Caitlin Call as long term substitute teacher for junior/senior high business, Kim Yates as Title I aide, Justin Benda as head coach for junior high baseball, Kadence Arseneau as bus driver.
Opening the meeting Benda, Schumann, Hook, Call and Holly Robinson, guidance councilor, were introduced to the board as new staff.
The board also approved Mandy Wolfe in the dual role of district secretary and assistant bookkeeper.
“We just redefined her role,” Coats said.
Finally, the board approved a tentative budget; a budget hearing was set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25.
Coats said the budget “is in the black but we’re still waiting to see about state money” for a final number.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 25 in the high school library.