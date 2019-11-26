The Donovan District 3 Board of Education made a few decisions on its athletics.
At this month’s meeting, the board agreed to a two-year coop with St. Anne in track. This is the first year for this coop.
Superintendent Toby Coates said there’s no set number of kids expecting to take part in track, but the agreement is to transport Donovan kids to St. Anne and to provide a coach.
In another matter the board agreed to begin following the athletic eligibility requirements of the Illinois Elementary School Association and the Illinois High School Association rather than continuing to set their own guidelines.
“We were more astringent but we decided to adhere to the already set up guidelines,” Coates said.
Finally, the board hired Toni Ponton as seventh grade volleyball coach, and it updated its extra curricular assignment list.
On the business side of the meeting, the board approved a tentative levy.
Coates said the projected estimated EAV shows a 4.7-4.9 percent increase, “and that will mirror our levy request in December”.
The board will have a public hearing for the levy at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
It also approved the purchase of faculty and staff holiday gift cards.
Also at the meeting the board approved its non certified employee seniority list for 2019-20 and updated its risk management plan.
Finally, the board set into action the door project plan to begin in the summer.
Coates said the plan it to change 30 doors in both buildings, which is something on the district’s health and life safety plan.