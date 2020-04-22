The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 conducted a meeting Monday, April 20, in the Crescent City Grade School gymnasium. The board followed social distancing recommendations and board member Candi Butzow appeared virtually via board tablets.
Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:15 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by those attending the meeting. Board members who attended were Massey, Jody Niebuhr, Becky Dirks, Christi Pheifer and Tim Kollmann. There were no changes to the agenda.
Jody Munsterman, fourth grade teacher at CCGS, spoke to the board in regards to 8th grade graduation and at least recognizing the six 8th graders. No formal decisions were made in regards to the eighth graders, but suggestions and ideas are being discussed.
The superintendent’s report again touched the subject of having a plan to close Crescent-Iroquois High School for good. In regards to transportation, the purchase of a white activity bus was again discussed. The activity bus could be used during a school day with a licensed bus driver, and could also be used after school hours for athletic practices/games with a driver having just a regular driver’s license. Grimsley suggested the board “see how things transpire in the next month or two” before making any definite decisions on items at this time.
In regards to the district’s financials, state and federal reporting, everything is good, according to Grimsley. He noted the district has spent 66% of its budget with the school year being 75% complete.
There was nothing from principal James DeMay to report.
Non-action items were discussed, and these included the sports co-op agreement between CCGS and St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Woodworth. Grimsley told the board the Illinois State Board of Education decided “Act of God” days could be used for the week of spring break (March 23-27) so that means the current school year could officially end May 15, instead of May 22. He also said there were three remote planning days that could be used and, if approved, that could back up the school year to May 12. The remote planning days can be used by teachers to wrap-up the school year. Grimsley noted it will need to be discussed where the next year will need to start up, in regards to instruction. The board gave its approval for the current school year to end May 12, and also approved May 15 as the last day for teachers.
Board members talked about 8th grade graduation but no action was taken because there are some ideas to be discussed. It was suggested the parents of 8th graders, along with teachers and the CI Booster Club, could put something together to recognize this year’s 8th grade students: Clay Smith, Blake Ritzma, Jenny Twiggs, Haven Meyer, Nate Massey and Gavin Krumpe.
The board approved minutes of the March 9 meeting, the March 31 treasurer’s report, the payment of bills, the Imprest Fund and petty cash reports of March 2020. The board also approved to keep closed minutes closed, destroy audio tapes older than 18 months, allow Russell Leigh and Associates to conduct the 2019-20 audit, and to approve the first reading of Press Plus Issue 103.
Board meeting dates for the next school year were also approved. Meetings will take place at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month, except January and February. The 2020-21 scheduled meeting dates are: July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 21, Jan. 11 (second Monday due to holiday), Feb. 8 (second Monday due to holiday), March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 21.
Before adjourning to an executive session, the board approved a revised contract for principal James DeMay for the 2020-21 school year.
After the executive session, the board then adjourned the regular meeting. The next meeting is set for 7 p.m. May 18.