The Board of Education of Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit School District #249 met Monday, June 22, in the Crescent City Grade School gym, following social distancing standards.
At 7 p.m., board president Steve Massey called the budget hearing to order. Following the pledge to the flag, secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call. Present were Massey, Niebuhr, Becky Dirks, Christi Pheifer and Tim Kollmann, with member Candi Butzow attending remotely. Also present was interim superintendent Rod Grimsley.
In regards to the amended budget, there was no public comment, and with no board discussion, the amended budget was approved. That meeting adjourned at 7:02 p.m.
The regular meeting was called to order at 7:03 p.m., with the same board members and the superintendent present.
As there were no changes to the agenda, the board asked if any guests wanted to address the board. Emily Schunke was there to ask the board about items located at the high school which the Crescent City Historical Society would like to preserve. As no plans have been finalized, the board is aware of the interest in items at the high school and will advise those interested when a final decision is made.
The superintendent's report began with points for the building and grounds: the Service Master contract has been terminated and James DeMay has almost finished all the waxing of classroom floors. DeMay will finish the gym and hallways when he returns from vacation. On the topic of transportation, the idea of purchasing a white activity bus is still on the table. Grimsley asked if there were any comments or questions about the amended budget, then noted the board needed to approve the consolidated district plan.
There was no principal's report so the board moved on to non-action items. It was announced the district audit would be done by Russ Leigh July 20-21, and Grimsley is hopeful the board will again be able to lower the tax rate next year. Butzow questioned financials, with Grimsley noting the state has passed its budget and he is “fairly confident” the state will pay its bills in regards to education.
On the topic of a sports co-op, Grimsley noted he had reached out to three local school districts, with Iroquois West and Watseka school districts responding positively. After discussion, the board decided cross country will stay at CCGS, with the administration being given the go-ahead to check into options, starting with Watseka.
In its next action, the board approved the following: minutes of the May 18 meeting, the May 31 treasurer's report, the payment of bills dated June 22, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports of June, 2020; leaving closed meeting minutes closed, destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, the amended proposed calendar for the 2019-20 school year, the amended proposed calendar for the upcoming school year, ISEA membership for the next school year, and the amended budget for the 2019-20 school year.
In regards to the amended calendar for the current school year, those changes were brought about due to Covid-19. Due to the pandemic, the following were listed as “Remote Learning Days:” March 30-April 3, April 6-7, April 13-17, April 20-24, April 27-May 1, May 4-8 and May 11-12. April 8-9 and May 13-15 were “Remote Planning Days,” and April 10 was a non-attendance day (holiday-Good Friday). This provided 176 attendance days for the district.
The proposed 2020-21 school calendar was also amended. Due to the state approving Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, as a holiday, this date had to be changed to a non-attendance day on the calendar. For the end of the upcoming school year, May 26 would be the final full-attendance day, with May 27 being a half-day. May 27-28 and June 1-3 are to be used as emergency days. With the addition of the November holiday, the end of the school year was moved from June 3 to June 4. This calendar also includes 176 attendance days.
At 7:48 .m., the board entered an executive session, which lasted until about 8:10, at which time the regular meeting convened. At that time, the board hired Hannah Birr as an instructional aide and Deanne Betourne as a full-time custodian, both for the upcoming school year. The board also approved the 2020-2022 collective bargaining agreement with Crescent City Teachers Education Association and approved a 5% pay raise for all non-certified and support staff personnel for the next school year.
Motion to adjourn the meeting came at 8:17 p.m. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20 at CCGS.