The Iroquois County Board Judicial and Public Safety Committee heard reports from the month of August from department heads from the county courthouse.
Barb King gave the probation and court services report.
In the adult division, there were six new admissions, for a total general caseload of 188.
In the specialized court, there were 20 sex offender clients and seven domestic violence clients. There were 34 administrative active and two inactive cases. Five cases were closed.
There were 10 investigation reports done. Two people were put on GPS/alcohol monitoring.
For public service work, six clients were added, with 870 hours added. Seven clients completed work, with 1,180 hours completed. There were 6,940 hours completed.
In the juvenile division, there were four new admissions, for a total general caseload of 42. There were 12 pretrial pending/referral cases. No cases were closed.
Nine investigation reports were done.
Three juveniles had detention screenings completed, three juveniles were detained. One was in detention as of Aug. 25. There were 16 detention days used in the Vermilion County Youth Detention Center.
For public service, there were four clients added, with 96 hours added. No clients completed work and no hours were completed in the month. There are 960 hours remaining.
The department monthly totals are two successful field contacts and 428 office client contacts. There were 19 investigations and two urinalysis and blood alcohol content tests. There was a total caseload of 283.
9-1-1 Director Eric Raymond gave the ETSB report.
There were a total of 2,280 calls made by telecommunicators: 1,652 police, 114 fire, 353 ambulance, 124 change of quarters, 21 coroner and 16 animal control.
Telecommunicators took in 1,131 9-1-1 calls and and 4,735 non emergency calls.
Telecommunicators worked 248.5 hours of overtime and Raymond worked the radio for eight hours.
Circuit clerk Lisa Hines said there were new fines that the county receives added in her report: a LEO fine in the sheriff fees, probation/court services, drug/MH court and PD automation.
There was a total of $101,931.13 taken in through the courts. Of which $59,153.10 was paid to the county.
Credit collection collected $3,569.38 last month and the state’s comptrollers office collected $943.
Judge James Kinzer reported to the committee he’s noticed a caseload change.
He said there’s been more burglary and theft cases, and many of these are due to people needing money to support a drug abuse problem.
“Many have a history in the courts,” he said. Often they’ve been sent to prison, and when they return they get back affiliated with their old dealers.
This isn’t just a local problem, rather it’s one that consistent nationwide, Kinzer said.