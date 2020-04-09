Delta Kappa Gamma conducted a joint chapter meeting last month at The Gathering/The Front Porch Café in Gilman. The meeting included members of Upsilon #20 (Kankakee County chapter) and Gamma Nu #85 (Iroquois County chapter). The idea of a joint meeting began at the 2018 state convention during a discussion between leadership of both chapters.
Upsilon #20 opened its meeting as they traditionally begin their chapter meetings – by singing the Delta Kappa Gamma song a capella. Members from the two chapters engaged in round table discussion regarding recruitment, fundraising, programs, retention of members, program ideas, and the opportunities for professional development made available to membership throughout the year.
The mission of Delta Kappa Gamma is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. There are 68 Delta Kappa Gamma chapters in Lambda State Illinois. Upsilon #20 was organized on Jan. 27, 1940, and Gamma Nu #85 was organized on May 12, 1973, in Watseka.