Deloris Morgan will celebrate her 90th birthday on Dec. 2. She was born in Brook, Indiana to Ding and Dortha Meadows. On April 12, 1953 she married Gene Morgan from Sheldon, Illinois, at the UB Church in Brook and moved to Sheldon to live on the farm. Deloris ran her beauty shop from their home and worked in the field alongside her husband.
They have one daughter and son-in-law, Gloria (Don) Jording from Buckley, Illinois. She also has one granddaughter, Amalia Jording from Jackson, Wisconsin.
Deloris is very active with the many clubs that she is a member of and enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Please participate in a card shower by sending them to Deloris Morgan, 475 North 8th, Sheldon, Illinois, 60966.