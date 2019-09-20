The Iroquois County Board’s finance committee made headway in ridding its proposed FY20 general fund budget of its deficit.
Committee chairman Michael McTaggart said Friday morning at a specially called meeting that supervisor of assessments Bob Yergler made an adjustment in property taxes, and an increase to revenues was made, taking the amount to $5,456,523.86.
The expenses had been set at $5,552,129.
McTaggart pointed out there are some larger expenses this year, and figures which can’t be changed: election judge salary, software licensing, law library update.
Plus, group insurance increased 7.5 percent.
Most departments had put in an increase for its nonunion staff. McTaggart said the numbers varied.
The first thing the committee agreed to, for the time being, was set a 2.5 percent increase for nonunion employees’ salary.
Committee member Sherry Johnson said with the group insurance increase cost passed on to employees and with the union staff getting a 2.5 percent increase, “It’s not fair.”
Sheriff Derek Hagen told the committee he found $17,000 in reductions from his budget that could be made.
He decreased the LEAD fee $6,000 and household supplies $1,000. He said he also took $10,000 out for snow removal, and he said the administrative center budget could also take out $10,000 for the same. The admin center and jail/courthouse budgets split the cost of snow removal, and next year the county plans to do the work in house.
Then, the public safety tax money was addressed. Currently, there is about $420,000 in the fund, and it’s estimated the same amount would be added through FY20.
Two entities are asking for chunks of the funds. Hagen is asking for $295,500 to spend on two deputies, with uniforms, equipment, and training, and 9-1-1 director Eric Raymond is asking for $125,000 to use on NextGen 9-1-1 equipment. Raymond said he’s hoping to get grants to cover a lot of the expenses of NextGen 9-1-1, but that’s not guaranteed.
“Theoretically, we could pay for these things and not be in the hole,” said McTaggart.
He said the committee could even pull $15,000 it has set in the general fund to repair the steps at the jail/courthouse and use public safety tax money on it.
County board chairman John Shure advised that the committee should watch how it uses the money, as, he said, the public could pull the tax by referendum.
“I don’t know any county which has taken the public safety tax back,” said Hagen. “It would be a foolish thing to do.”
There is a hiccup which will need to be addressed.
Raymond told the committee upping the ETSB contribution “will be challenging at best” because it’s needing to purchase systems for the required upgrades for NextGen 9-1-1.
Plus, there will need to be an adjustment made for telecommunicators IMRF, with that number being $47,000.
It was pointed out that both county clerk and recorder Lisa Fancher and circuit clerk Lisa Hines have offered to put money collected in each department’s automation fund into the general fund. Hines has already included $25,000. Finance manager Jill Johnson said she would check with the women to see what funds they could spare.
By the end of the meeting, “We got it narrowed down pretty good,” said McTaggart. There’s $30,000 short in the general fund and the committee needs to figure out the $47,000 from 9-1-1.
The committee will have its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.