Nov. 16-17 the production of “Dead Serious…About Life” will be performed at the Iroquois West High School in Gilman.
The production will be performed by Mishpachah, Inc., from Mason, Ohio.
Since June of 1989, the group has been performing the production "Dead Serious...About Life" which deals with many issues that teens have to face every day, according to a news release. The underlying subject matter is teenage suicide. The organization and various students got together and wrote the script. The music and lyrics were written especially for Mishpachah by Mr. Jay Banks.
"Dead Serious...About Life" is a production written to appeal to teenagers. It is upfront...it is blunt...it is life! The story begins at Spencer and Stephanie’s house. Mom and Dad have left for the weekend, so let the party begin! Throughout the course of the evening, you will meet the characters with their different personalities, their numerous problems and their view about their lives. "Dead Serious" will expose us all to the issues of abortion, alcohol, bullying, drugs, religion, self-esteem, sex and suicide...issues that all too often people don’t want to talk about or face. This production cuts it wide open. It will make audience members laugh, cry, hurt, fear and feel...but most of all "Dead Serious" will make people take a second look at life, according to the information provided.
In the past, the group has performed at various churches, civic organizations, youth events, Cincinnati Convention Center, various church camps, Eden Park, shopping malls, numerous high schools, Six Flags Over Mid America, Kings Island Amusement Park, and Disney World. They have toured to: Florida, Arkansas, Colorado, Texas, North & South Carolina, Indiana, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, Virginia, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nebraska, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Alabama and Ohio.
The group has performed this production for more than 150,000 people and has counseled more than 10,000 young people following their performances. Not only has this ministry changed the lives of those teens who participate, but thousands of others who have had the opportunity to see the production.
For ticket information about the performance at Iroquois West High School, please visit the website www.mish-inc.com or call 513-459-7268. Tickets are sold in advance until 5 p.m. Nov. 14 and then available at the door. It is advised that people purchase tickets in advance.