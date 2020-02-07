A Hoopeston man will be back in court Monday for setting of trial as he faces murder charges related to a stabbing death in Watseka in November.
Andrew Maiden was in court with attorney Samantha Dodds Friday afternoon before Judge James Kinzer.
Maiden, 23, was indicted in December and again in January on additional charges in the stabbing death Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, whose last known address was Watseka.
Maiden is charged with murder with intent to kill/injure and murder knowing there was a strong probability of killing/injuring. He is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the Nov. 21 incident.
The stabbing occurred outside Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. In an earlier court proceeding, Assistant States Attorney Alex O’Brien said that Maiden was inside the funeral home and Nelson was outside on the sidewalk. When Maiden exited the funeral home there was an altercation between the two men.
Maiden is incarcerated in the Iroquois County Jail on $150,000 bond.
At the court proceeding Friday afternoon, Maiden and Dodds were provided with a copy of the indictment, and waived formal reading and explanation of rights, according to information on judici.com.
He entered a plea of not guilty and demanded a jury trial. The state is to provide discovery within 21 days and the defense within 45 days.
The case was continued to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 for setting of trial.