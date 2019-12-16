On Dec. 6 the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution conducted their annual awards presentation at Faith Lutheran Church, Watseka. Members of the Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Joseph Bartholomew Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, honored the Good Citizen award winners from Iroquois County high schools.
The Good Citizen Award is presented to a senior who is chosen by his/her local high school district. Criteria for making the selection are dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. The following students were chosen DAR Good Citizen award winners:
* Carson McGill, son of Robert and Eva McGill of Ashkum, is the winner from Central High School. He has served as president of his class the past three years, is a member of the National Honor Society, has participated in the jazz choir and madrigals, and was a member of the track/field team. He has taken part in 4H, which has provided him with the opportunity to participate in many community activities. Carson is a writer and has worked on video writing with a friend in the Philippines. He plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis to complete a degree in biomedical engineering.
* Abigail Kaeb is the DAR award recipient from Cissna Park High School. All through her high school years she has been a member of the student council, FFA, yearbook staff, FCCLA, and served as class secretary. The daughter of Todd and Val Kaeb of rural Cissna Park, she is very active in her church group. She plans to attend Parkland Community College and major in early child development.
* Kayde Faupel is the DAR Good Citizen winner from Donovan High School. The daughter of David and Molly Faupel of rural Donovan, she has served as vice president of the National Honor Society and participated in volleyball and cheerleading all four years. She works at McDonald’s in Watseka and hopes to pursue a degree in agronomy either at Iowa State University or Illinois State University.
* The DAR Good Citizen award winner from Iroquois West High School is Morgan Connor, daughter of Jason and Stacy Connor of Danforth. She has been a member of student council all four years, is very involved in the music program as a member of five of the bands at IWHS, and the jazz and chamber choirs, and has been a cheerleader all four years. She works at the Front Porch Café in Gilman and she plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to major in public relations and communications.
* Maya McEwen, daughter of Tim and Melissa McEwen of rural Sheldon, is the DAR winner from Milford High School. She is president of the National Honor Society, is seated on the student council, serves as class treasurer, and has served as historian of the FFA chapter. She participated in volleyball, basketball and softball all her high school years and during the summer she volunteered as a coach for the Milford/Sheldon Little League. After graduation, she plans to attend Knox College in Galesburg where she will study mathematics and play volleyball.
* The DAR Good Citizen award winner from Christ Lutheran High School is Elijah Heisner, son of Matt Heisner of Onarga. He has been in the band and plays the hand bells. He plans to attend a college after graduating high school.
* The DAR winner from Watseka Community High School is Anna Parmenter, daughter of Erik and Sally Parmenter of Watseka. She is vice president of the National Honor Society and serves her community through her church work. In high school, her focus has been on music as a participant of four of the bands and high school choir. She currently works as a bank teller at First Trust and Savings Bank, Watseka. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University to major in music education.
The Sons of the American Revolution Good Citizen award certificates and pins were presented by William White, member of the Joseph Bartholomew Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Bloomington. Those recipients were:
* Caleb Atwood of Milford High School who has been a member of student council and served as a class representative all four years. He played baseball all four years and has been a church youth leader and vacation Bible school volunteer. This fall he plans to study sports management at an undecided college and hopes to play baseball.
* Mackenzie Stahlschmidt, Donovan High School, is a member of student council and has served as a class officer three years. She played volleyball and softball, was a cheerleader four years, and is a part of the early college program at Kankakee Community College. She works as a CNA at IMH Resident Home, Watseka, and plans to attend KCC to earn an associate degree in nursing.
* The SAR recipient from Watseka Community High School is Justin Bunting, son of James and Janet Bunting of Watseka. He played football, participated in track, and during the summer he works at the Hilgendorf farm and does yard mowing. He plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College next fall for power-line distribution.
* Logan Oster, son of Bill and Christina Oster, is the SAR Good Citizen award winner from Iroquois West High School. He is a member of the National Honor Society, student council and yearbook team, helping with technology and art. He works at MWS Seeds and plans to attend a four-year college to major in biology which could lead to a career in forensic services.
* Payton Kaeb, son of Warren and Jill Kaeb, is the SAR recipient from Cissna Park High School. He belongs to the National Honor Society and has been active in the FFA, where he currently serves as president and has served as treasurer. He is employed by Meister Wood and Finish in Ashkum and Windmill Gardens in Buckley. He plans to attend Parkland Community College to work on a degree in agriculture or attend a flight school to become a pilot.
* The SAR recipient from Central High School is Parker Rabideau, son of David and Jennifer Rabideau. He is a member of the National Honor Society, is serving as vice president of his senior class, played baseball all four years of high school, and has participated in football and basketball. He has been involved with several programs for special needs children and worked last summer at a camp for these children. He plans to attend Franscian of Steubenville after graduation.
Students selected as DAR and SAR good citizens are given the option of writing an impromptu essay for entry in a scholarship program. The application and essay submitted by Morgan Connor of IWHS was advanced for further judging. This year’s topic was “How would you energize America’s youth to fully engage effective citizens? Why is this Important?” Ms. Connor read her essay near the end of the awards ceremony.
Guest speaker for the event was Randy Duncan, of Carlinville, an Abraham Lincoln portrayer.