A Danville man was killed in a single0vehicle accident Tuesday evening west of Woodland.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, deputies were called to the accident on County Road 1400 North west of Woodland.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, Marlon Hughes, 39, was killed after his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.
Hughes was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital by Crescent City EMS, where he was pronounced deceased.
Assisting the sheriff’s office were Crescent City and Woodland Fire departments and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office.