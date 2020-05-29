(DANVILLE ) – With the inability to play a season within the current government restrictions surrounding crowds and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Danville Dans and the Prospect League announce the cancellation of the 2020 season, according to a news release from the team.
“This is a decision that was reached with reluctance,” said Dans general manager and managing partner Jeanie Cooke. “The league directors held many agonizing conference calls before reaching this difficult but necessary decision.”
"The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel has been our first and foremost priority throughout this process," added Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien. “As we hung on to hope for a shortened season, the reality of our responsibility to the teams of people who make our season possible could not be met in the manner we felt necessary. It is a heartbreaking time for team owners as they feel the weight of this loss for their players, their fans and their communities.”
It was already known that two teams – Lafayette and DuPage – would not be playing this season due to their stadiums not being available for use amid current restrictions.
Despite the desire to play baseball this summer, this is not unique to the Prospect League. There are 13 other summer collegiate baseball leagues that have already cancelled their seasons because of coronavirus restrictions.
“We were definitely looking forward to our 33rd season this year,” Cooke said. “But we excitedly await playing in 2021, when we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the opening of Danville Stadium.”