DANVILLE – This has been a crazy year for baseball – and all of sports, among the list of many adjustments in the life of COVID-19. But that didn’t keep Ben Braymer from being noticed in the Washington Nationals organization, according to information from the organization. The 2014 Danville Dan and Auburn Tiger left-handed pitcher moved from the Fresno Grizzlies to the Nats Alternate Training Site. And Aug. 24 he was called up to the big club.
Braymer was selected by the Nationals in the 18th Round of the 2016 MLB Draft, as a junior out of Auburn. He is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the National’s No. 15 prospect. He was Washington’s co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018.
Braymer is the first player coached by current Dans manager Eric Coleman to make it to the Majors. He becomes the 29th Dan overall to make it to the big leagues.
“We’re as excited as ever to see a Danville Dan put on a MLB uniform,” said managing partner Jeanie Cooke. “Ben has worked hard in his college and minor league career to earn this opportunity. Once again, this demonstrates the background that these players get spending a summer in Danville playing baseball.”
A founding member of the Prospect League, one of the premier summer college leagues, the Dans had their 33rd year of wood-bat baseball postponed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A list of other Danville Dans in the majors is available online at www.DanvilleDans.com.