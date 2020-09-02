Crescent City residents are reminded the town-wide recycling program will be Sept. 17. Those who take part are asked to have items to the curbside by 7:30 a.m.
This is a free service provided by Central Illinois Disposal and Recycling, the company responsible for the village's weekly garbage pick-up. Newspapers, aluminum cans, Nos. 1 and 2 plastics and tin cans are picked up; corrugated cardboard is also picked up if the boxes are broken down and bundled. Items should be placed in clear or white bags – if white is used, please mark the bag as to what items are inside. Newspapers must be packaged so they cannot blow out or get wet, and the cans and plastics should be rinsed and flattened if possible.