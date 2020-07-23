During the Unit 9 School Board meeting on July 21, a proposal was made to allow the Crescent City junior high to co-op with Watseka during the sports season beginning this fall. The proposal was made to the board directly by Crescent City Unit 249 Superintendent Rod Grimsley.
“I’ve come here tonight to represent Crescent City Grade School school board in the hopes that I would be able to get you guys to consider a potential school co-op for this year for the junior high,” Grimsley began.
“Basically, what our thoughts were is just to at least cover the sports that we currently have offered at Crescent City. That way our kids didn’t have to take a step backwards and lose any sports. We’re not looking to actually add any sports over here unless you would welcome that also.”
The reason for the proposal is due to the decrease in numbers at Crescent City in an effort to still allow their students to participate in their desired sporting activities.
“We would welcome anything that you guys would be able to share with our kids. Our numbers are really down in our junior high,” Grimsley said.
If the proposal is accepted by the Unit 9 board, Crescent City would retain their cross country season this fall, thus allowing students from Watseka the option to participate in a new sport not currently offered at their school.
“We are going to have cross country as one of our sports. We would entertain any kids from Watseka that might come over to run cross country. So, the timing of this going to be really crucial because practice for that does start shortly,” Grimsley said.
“So our fall sports would be cross country at Crescent City, and then the indoor sports we’d be looking at coming over here to participate in are girls basketball, boys basketball and girls volleyball which are sports that we previously offered at Crescent City. In the spring, we also had track and those are just the five sports that we had.”
When Unit 9 school board president, James Bruns, posed the question of whether or not Crescent City’s school board would take issue with a special meeting if Unit 9 agreed to the proposal. Grimsley said his school board would oblige.
“We would not have a problem having a special meeting just to approve that,” Grimsley said.
“I think the deadline for that co-op agreement is due to them by August after practices have started. So, that’s kind of where we’re at.”
Unit 9 board member Gina Greene asked how the Crescent City board would feel about the difference between the two schools regarding the age groups that participate during the sports season.
“One thing I don’t see in this agreement is that, we are typically seventh and eighth graders who participate, and I know that Crescent City usually has theirs as fifth through eighth graders. So, how would your board feel about that?”
“They understand that,” Grimsley followed up.
“For cross country we are going to allow our fifth through eighth graders to come out. You guys will have to decide on your end who you want to allow to participate. When it gets ready for the indoor sports that you guys are the host school of, you’ll have to tell us what students are allowed to participate. And, if it’s just seventh and eighth graders, it’s just seventh and eighth graders.”
“We would welcome anything that you guys would be able to share with our kids."
No action was taken at the July 21 meeting.