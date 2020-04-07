The April 6 meeting of the Crescent City village board was called to order at 6:58 by Mayor Mark Rabe. The meeting took place at the Crescent City Community Center in order for social distancing to be in place. Clerk Cathy Crego took roll call with all trustees present: Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley, Kim Rabe, Scott Dirks and Jim Sorensen. Also present were Carolyn Rapp, treasurer, and Greg Ikins of M&L Lawn Care.
Ikins spoke to the board about Storm Pond, noting the pond turns over at least twice each year. This happens because cold water sinks and warm water rises, and the water looks nasty. He distributed an informational sheet which noted the pond is about 1/3 of an acre in size, it has a maximum depth of six feet, and there are about 1.65-1.9 acre feet of water.
There are three main weeds growing in the pond, but they are all algae: Chara, which looks like weeds growing from the bottom; filamentous algae, which is a floating mass; and planktonic algae, which resembles pea soup. He has been using dye and hydrothol on the pond and he gave a couple websites the mayor and trustees could check out in regards for more instrumental information for maintaining the pond.
He says when there is a fish kill, sometimes you can tell what caused the fish to die: If there are large fish floating, it’s usually a lack of oxygen; if the fish are small, it’s generally from pesticides. Nothing is done with the pond during July, August or September due to the heat.
After Ikins left, the board approved his contract to continue to treat the pond. It was suggested to check with the Iroquois County Soil/Water Conservation group to see if they would be able to offer ways to improve the pond.
Joe Belott presented Amanda Belott’s report for work done by ERH in March. Her report noted all required samples had been collected and analyzed, monthly operating reports had been submitted, equipment was serviced, JULIE locate requests had been responded to, the chlorine injector pump cleaned, wells and high-service pumps were rotated, and a water meter was replaced at a residence. Joe Belott was told he could restore water service at a residence because the account was now paid.
Minutes of the March 2 meeting were read and approved.
The treasurer’s reports were discussed and accepted as presented.
In new business, Mayor Rabe announced Fireball Festival 2020 cash bash slated for April 25 has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. Also canceled by the village are the annual Easter egg hunt and the spring garage sales. There are a couple of streets in the village which need to be taken care of and Rabe will be checking into the work involved and cost to get them repaired.
With the weather getting nicer, and people cleaning and sprucing up, Mayor Rabe noted the dump will be open by appointment only during the crisis. To arrange for the dump to be open, contact Rabe at 815-383-4915, or contact any of the village trustees listed above.
The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. May 4. The place of the meeting will be dependent upon whether social distancing is still in place for gatherings.