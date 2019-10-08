The village of Crescent City was presented with an award.
At Monday evening’s meeting John McBride from ERH Enterprises gave a traveling trophy to the village board. The trophy represented the winning of the Operator of the Year award given out by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).
Village board president Mark Rabe said, “They got our water cleaned up pretty good.”
McBride said it was a team effort of good operators and good people. He said ERH has won the award before and it’s been nominated several other times, but, “A lot of small towns don’t get the recognition.”
Former village board president Jim Ward was at the meeting to see the presentation. “This award shows what a business Sean (McBride) and John run.”
He explained he wrote a letter in support of nominating ERH for the award.
He was on the board when the new filtration system went online for the village in 2017. “It was designed by ERH.” There are about 300 water customers in Crescent City.
The need, he explained, was to clean rust out of the village’s water. “They said it would take a year to clean the rust, but it didn’t take six months.” He said it was almost immediate in some places.
“It’s the collaboration between the city and ERH that makes it work well,” said Rabe. “ERH has always done a good job for us and they deserve a trophy like that.
The village will have the trophy until next September. The board members stated they wanted to recognize the achievement at next year’s Fireball Festival.
Amanda Belott with ERH gave the village its monthly report at the meeting. She said the recent lead and copper tests were done and it was all clear.
The village will flush hydrants Oct. 29-30.