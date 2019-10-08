Cathy Crego took on the role of clerk at Monday evening’s Crescent City Village Board meeting.
She replaced Charlene Schleef who has had the position for about a year after she was appointed.
Village board president Mark Rabe said the board is now seeking someone to fill Crego’s seat on the board.
Crego said she’s been looking at prices for new Christmas decorations for downtown to replace the current ones. There are 12-15 poles which are decorated.
The new ones would be weigh considerably less, 25 pounds, and come at a reasonable price. There’s $25,000 budgeted for the year for holiday decoration.
Maintenance supervisor Al Johnson said B&D usually puts up the decorations around Thanksgiving time.
Rabe brought up to the board that repairs on Route 49 will begin soon, and he was questioned if the village would want any of the grindings created from the repairs. There will be about 700 truck loads.
“IDOT needs somewhere to take it,” he said.
The thought from the board is that it would be good for alleyways and driveways, and there are soft spots at the dump.
The village will question places on where the grindings, a portion of the truckloads, could be stored before use.
There’s still more trees to cut down, a lot of them due to the ash bore.
Crego questioned replacing the ones taken down.
Rabe said he needs to talk to nurseries around to get prices. He said the budget for removal and replacement for this year was $45,000.
Also at the meeting, Rabe updated the board on a few matters.
He said the village creating specs to put bids out for meters which can be read by the village employees in their vehicles.
So far, estimates for siding for the community center have come in at about $10,000.
He’s gotten an estimate for power washing the water tower from Nick Visvardis, who has done it in the past. The cost would be $8,500 and could be done in the spring of 2020. He said he still needs to get a price for painting it.
The village is working on getting junk, abandoned cars and weeds cleaned up on properties in town.
Rabe is looking for estimates on repairing windows and soffetts at city hall, hoping to get it done before Fireball.
Maintenance supervisor Al Johnson told the board the lights for the dump truck have been received, as as the paint for the hydrants.
Also, he like to look into getting a new mower in the next year as the current one is 6-7 years old. Rabe said it need to be purchased “before this one gets too bad and can’t trade it in.”
Crescent City’s trick or treating hours will be 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31.