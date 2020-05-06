Members of the Crescent City village board met May 4 at the Crescent City Community Center. The meeting took place following the standards set for social distancing.
Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m., with clerk Cathy Crego taking roll call. Those present were Jim Sorensen, Scott Dirks, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Kim Rabe and Steve Carley. Also present was treasurer Carolyn Rapp.
Amanda Belott, the village's ERH representative, was not present but dropped off a report. For April, she collected and analyzed all required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, responded to JULIE requests, cleaned the chlorine injector pump, rotated wells and high-service pumps, restored water service at a residence, flushed the hydrant at Wall and Cherry streets after receiving a complaint of water odor, and replaced a meter on Union Street.
Village maintenance engineer Al Johnson was not present but Mayor Rabe reported the backhoe needed repairs and what the plan was for those.
Minutes of the April meeting were read and approved as presented.
In new business, it was reported $100 had been received to go towards the flags the village is purchasing to put on poles along Main Street (Route 24); Crego will issue a thank-you note for that. ERH will be contacted as dirt needs to be brought in to a residence on South Street where hydrant work was done. A bill from Niebuhr Family Farm was received for ditch-cleaning. Mayor Rabe noted he and Johnson had picked up five trees, which will be planted on the south property of Crescent City Grade School. Once these are planted, more trees will be purchased and planted to replace the many trees taken down due to Emerald Ash borer.
It was noted David Bettermann had given the city a chunk of metal his father, Reuben, found while trapping along the ditch. The metal was part of a railroad car which was part of the 1970 train derailment/explosion. The piece is being mounted and will be paced at the memorial site along Main Street, just west of city hall. Steve Carley said he thought new ceiling fans should be purchased for the community center, and this motion was approved.
Scott Dirks told the board about work being done at Wheatfield Grain, which would include the rerouting of electricity. After some discussion, Mayor Rabe noted he would see about getting some estimates to have the electricity run underground at city hall.
The village has purchased a new dumpster for the village dump and it should be delivered very soon. It is hoped the dumpster will eliminate the need for spring clean-up day each year. The board talked about those who cannot manage large items or have no way of hauling them to the dumpster. Currently, the dump is by appointment-only, which means anyone needing to use it should contact Mayor Rabe (815-383-4915) or any village official to get it unlocked. Village officials include Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Scott Dirks and Dennis Ritzma.
Residents are discouraged from setting appliances (these are not accepted at the dump or dumpster) along the roadside unless they have arranged to have them picked up. The village has put a “fine” in place for items sitting at the curbside after a period of time – this is to help keep the village streets clear of debris and safe. If you have appliances and don't know how to get rid of them, contact Mayor Rabe at the above number as he may be able to help you.
Bills for April were approved for payment.
Motion to adjourn came from Dennis Ritzma at 8:40 p.m. and seconded by Joe Belott. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. June 1 – the location will be dependent upon the standards in place due to the pandemic.