The Crescent City village board met July 6 at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 6:55 p.m. Clerk Cathy Crego took roll call with the following present: Joe Belott, Kim Rabe, Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma and Scott Dirks. Also present were John McBride and Amanda Belott of ERH Enterprises and village maintenance engineer Al Johnson.
Fred Butt was present to let the board know he has had water in his basement so he is having work done to find what is causing the problem.
McBride and Amanda Belott gave an update on what ERH has done the past month. Belott reported she had collected and analyzed required samples and submitted monthly operating reports, serviced equipment, responded to JULIE locate requests, cleaned the chlorine injectors at the water plant, test ran the emergency generator, replaced a water meter on Union Street, ran a new service line on Union Street, replaced the hose for the chlorine injector pump, installed chain-and-lock on the flush hydrant at the grade school, and located a shut-off on Allen Street and shut off water there.
Belott noted she had taken measurements and photos of the existing meter at a local business but the meter is obsolete so the supplier is trying to find a suitable replacement which can be retrofitted with the existing pipe. ERH had attempted to replace a water meter at a residence but modifications are needed to the existing plumbing in order to complete the replacement – the homeowner has been notified. It was also reported dirt and topsoil were placed at a residence on South Street, with the area re-leveled and grass seed added.
The minutes of the June meeting were read and discussed, then accepted as presented.
Johnson reported on work he has done the past month, which included filling in some potholes. Mary Seefeldt has donated an old switch board to the Crescent City Historical Society so he brought that to the meeting. Dividers will be put in at the dump to keep the different materials separated.
The treasurer's report was handed out to members, discussed and then approved. There are some past-due water bills so shut-offs will begin on those; however, some residents had reached out to arrange payments so those were given a bit more time to comply with the arrangements.
In new business, Mayor Rabe shared a request from Casey's in regards to curb-side beer sales. Board members had questions regarding that issue so more information was requested before a decision can be made. Appropriations Ordinance 2020-06-01 will be posted for 30 days and some road work was approved for the village. It was reported Bob Marquis has tree work to do in the village and that will be done soon.
Clerk Crego wanted to remind those in the village with golf carts they need to get them registered. There is no fee for this, but owners do need to provide her with proof of insurance. Residents are asked to call city hall at 815-683-2363 and leave a message, and she will get back with them as soon as she can. Information on the golf cart, which includes the owner's name, address, contact info and insurance information can be dropped off at city hall also, and Crego will get them verification of registration.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at city hall.