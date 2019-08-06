A regular meeting of the Crescent City town board took place Aug. 5. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Clerk Charlene Schleef took roll call with all members present: Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley, Scott Dirks, Jim Sorensen, Cathy Crego and Kim Rabe. Also present were treasurer Carolyn Rapp, village maintenance engineer Al Johnson, and ERH reps Joe and Amanda Belott.
The Belotts reported they had conducted routine business during the past month, which included water samples, running the generator multiple times, and replacing a water meter. There are still some meters needing replacd but they will have to wait until they hear back from the homeowners to get times arranged. Amanda noted she had been approached by a resident complaining about his water pressure; as this has been broached in the past, it was decided to look up former minutes of meetings and get with ERH to see what type of work has been done and what the village’s responsibilities are. The couple noted they will not be available for the next meeting. The replacement of fire hydrants was brought up and Amanda said she will go over the list and look at hydrants to get an updated list.
Johnson received a parts list for the broken spring toy at Heritage Park, which he will go over and decide what all needs to be ordered to get the toy fixed. He said he had looked into a new truck for the village and gave a general listing of the truck’s features. It was noted two DogiStations have been ordered to be set up – these are places where materials for cleaning up dog waste can be found and then disposed of. More discussion took place on getting rid of all the non-working appliances at the concession stand and replacing those with a new refrigerator. Mayor Rabe will look into a new fridge for the park. Johnson said he thought he knew of someone who might be interested in the old appliances. After more discussion on a new village truck, the board gave its approval for Mark Rabe and Johnson to finalize the purchase of a new one.
Talk took place on the plaques which are, or have been, located at Heritage Park – the board wants to find where the plaques are located and where the responsibility falls as to who should keep track of these plaques. Johnson will look around and see if he can find any more plaques.
Mayor Rabe updated the board on a dumpster being placed at the village dump. Schleef had a flyer made which explains what is allowed to be put into the dumpster and what is not. Basically, the dumpster will accept the same materials collected during the annual clean-up day. The dumpster will be monitored and it is hoped this will cut down on the amount of items picked up during the annual clean-up day.
The minutes of the July 1 meeting were approved.
The Annual Appropriation Ordinance was reviewed, items discussed, and then passed as Ordinance No. 2019-08-05.
As funds were left over, additional tarring and chipping will take place on some of the village’s streets.
Rapp presented both of her treasurer’s reports – one for the village and one for the community center. After talking about certain items, both reports were approved and accepted by the board.
In new business, Mayor Rabe said he still needed to contact other communities using a specific type of water meter – he needs to get an idea of how they work for the towns they are used in and if they are what the village needs. As to repairs to the front of the community center, he said he had another business come in and expects a bid from them soon. He is hoping to contact one more company to get a bid from them, too. He hasn’t heard anything on the drilling which will take place under the highway to connect Peterson’s repair shop and Whittaker’s Tree Service to the village’s water system. A new air conditioner was purchased for the barber shop.
Due to Labor Day, the next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.