Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting of the Crescent City village board to order at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Clerk Cathy Crego took roll call with all trustees present: Jim Sorensen, Joe Belott, Dennis Ritzma, Steve Carley, Kim Rabe and Scott Dirks.
Amanda Belott, of ERH, gave the board her report, which included gathering monthly samples and general maintenance.
Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer, said the strobe lights on the new village truck were still interfering with the radio but he is seeking a solution to that problem. His main topic was residents putting furniture and large items to the curbside which not only makes an unsightly mess, but some of it is difficult for him to pick up. Residents who have furniture to get rid of are encouraged to contact a village trustee or Johnson and they will arrange to open the dump so the items can be put into the dumpster at the city dump. Residents can also call city hall at 815-683-2363 and leave a message in regards to large items that need to be disposed of.
Johnson said the crossing light near the post office may be getting interference from a tree which affects the light’s recharging process. He reported a tree had been damaged on the south side of town and it needs to be taken care of to avoid personal or property damage.
Illinois Senator Jason Barickman, who represents the 53rd District, stopped by the meeting on his way home after spending the day in Watseka. He told the board next year’s national election will most likely feature a lot of political agendas. He was asked about the legalization of selling marijuana in Illinois and he explained some of the laws. Though will be a lot of laws governing marijuana sales, there are still a lot of things that will be considered illegal, such as public use of the product.
Barickman talked about people leaving the state and going to neighboring states where the economy isn’t quite as bad. “Economic growth creates prosperity,” he said, and he noted the short-term road for Illinois is tough. Another issue facing the state is the pension problem and reform will have to be done to improve this issue.
Treasurer Carolyn Rapp presented her reports with much discussion on past-due water bills. The bills were due Dec. 1 and shut-offs are slated to take place at the end of the month. Those who may have problems paying their entire bill are encouraged to contact Rapp to put a payment plan in place. In addition to a late fee, there is a reconnect fee which must be paid before water service will be restored. The village and community center treasury reports were then accepted as presented.
Minutes of the regular meeting on Nov. 4 and special meeting on Nov. 18 were both accepted by the board.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the next meeting was changed to Jan. 7. That meeting will be at 7 p.m. at city hall. The meeting adjourned around 8:45 p.m.