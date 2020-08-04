Dr. Rod and Susan Yergler, Crescent City, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Aug. 9, 1980, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Crescent City.
They have two children: Margo (Brandon) Legan, of Watseka, and Cameron (Samantha Newman) Yergler of Chicago. There are also two grandchildren: Karsyn and Kade Legan.
The couple has resided and owned their dental practice in Crescent City since June, 1985.
Well wishes for the couple can be addressed to PO Box 397, Crescent City, IL 60928.