Jesse Rabe and Stephanie Cahoe, Watseka, are proud to announce the birth of a son. Waylon Charles Edward was born at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Riverside Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21” long.
Awaiting his arrival at home were his siblings: Hallie Cahoe, Drake Rabe and Addison Rabe.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Dutour and Charles “Chuck” Cahoe, both of Watseka. Paternal grandparents are Donnie and Kim Rabe of Crescent City.
Maternal great-grandparents are Lynda Hubner of Watseka and Calvin Cotter of Iroquois. Paternal great-grandmother is Judy Braden-Kilgore of Watseka.