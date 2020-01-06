The Iroquois County Board will take care of bids for fertilizer for the county’s farm ground at its full board meeting.
At Monday morning’s county board management services committee meeting, the committee opened up three bids submitted.
But, it was found not all included paying prevailing wage for the work done.
Committee chairman Lyle Behrends said on Dec. 31 he answered a call from someone asking if prevailing wage needed to be paid by those submitting bids to do this work on the county’s ground. The answer is yes, it needs to be paid on the truck driver and the one doing the fertilizer spreading, and, he said, he tried to get ahold of those companies the county contacted requesting bids. He said he didn’t get to talk to everyone. Of the three bids, one of them didn’t include the cost for the prevailing wage increase.
“I know it’s a pain but everybody needs to know that,” said committee member Sherry Johnson, recommending the accepting of bids be tabled.
The matter was tabled until the full board meeting to give one of the bidders time to get the updated information, and for it to decide if it still wants to be a contender is the bidding.
In another building management matter, Behrends said maintenance supervisor Chris Drake will begin looking at what’s needed in the county buildings’ restrooms to make them ADA compliant, and he’ll be doing the appropriate measuring. One change which may be done is turning the janitor’s closet into a handicap-assessable family restroom.
This was spurred by the USDA making the county aware of the need, “and it needs to be started since it began enforcement in 1992,” Behrends said.
The county get pricing for what’s needing to be done this year and it can be budgeted for next year, FY21,he said.
In the maintenance report Drake said last month was “smooth sailing” at the administrative building.
He noted Workforce Development will be adding to its renting within the building as it will use another office increasing its space.
There were a few hiccups in the jail/courthouse last month. He said there was a security camera needing replaced. Plus, there was a washing machine at the jail needing fixed, but it was under a service contract. The dumbwaiter needs the attention of Otis to get repaired.
He said the back door project at the jail has begun but there are a few “tweaks” he wants to get done before calling it finished.
Finally, Drake said he’ll be keeping good records of what’s done in snow removal this season to better gauge what will be needed next year, or if it would be more cost effective to contract it out. He’ll pay close attention to the number of days extra help was needed and the amount of salt used for ice.
He said there were three snows last month: Dec. 11, 16 and 31. Two of those days he needed to use the new employee hired for aid in snow removal. He also said he purchased a walk-behind salt spreader to use.
Behrends told the committee the contracts for garbage removal, electricity and natural gas will be up in July, so lettings will need to be done soon.