Iroquois County’s Juvenile Justice Council will again have a chance to apply for a grant to help prevent youth drug use.
Probation supervisor Barb King and states attorney Jim Devine presented paperwork regarding the Drug-Free Communities Grant through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy at Wednesday’s county board judicial and public safety committee meeting. It’s partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control.
King said this is a grant the county’s Juvenile Justice Council has applied for in October last year, but it was turned down because grant money ran out. It was encouraged to apply again with the new allotment of money. The goal is for 200 new communities to receive direct financial help totaling $25 million.
The county would be the fiscal agent of the monies.
The plan, if Iroquois County were approved, would be to use the money for awareness and prevention of youths using alcohol and vaping/marijuana.
King gave her monthly probation department report.
Adult caseload consisted of 12 new admissions, taking the total to 207.
There were 21 sex offenders and and seven domestic violence clients in specialized courts. There were 33 active administrative cases and four administrative inactive cases. Four cases were closed.
There were 30 investigation reports done and no one was on GPS/alcohol monitoring.
As for public service, nine clients were added and 1,170 hours were added. No clients completed work and no hours of work were done. The total hours remaining were 10,810.
On the juvenile side, two were new admissions, taking the total to 34. There were 14 pretrial pending/referral cases and no cases closed.
Seven investigation reports were done.
Two juveniles had detention screenings completed and two were detained. There were three juveniles in detention as of Feb. 25. There were 79 days used in the Vermilion County Youth Detention Center.
As for public service, no clients were added, no hours were added, no clients competed work and no hours were completed. A total of 768 hours remain.
The department monthly totals show 25 total field clients and 689 clients contacted in the office. There were 37 investigations. There were five urinalysis and blood alcohol content tests done. There were a total of 296 total caseloads.
Sheriff Derek Hagen gave his February report.
There were 732 calls for service, which was the same number as last month. There were 43 prisoners booked in, taking the year to date number to 98. This is an 18 percent increase over last year at this time.
The average daily population was 33, a 22 percent increase over last year at this time.
The average length of stay was 39 days for the year.
He explained that there were 164 hours of overtime on the schedule at the jail and there were 168 part time hours used.
There is a correctional officer who graduated from academy Feb. 14 and she’s now passed her state certification. She’ll be on the schedule.
Hagen went on to say the two deputies are halfway through their academy, expecting to graduate April 17.
The three GM squad cars have been ordered and should arrive late March or early April.
Circuit clerk Lisa Hines showed the February collection numbers.
There was a total of $99,261.04 collected: $55,314.87 was to the county and the remainder to other outside agencies.
Credit Collections Partners collected $7,045.94 and the comptroller collected $989.71.
Coroner Bill Cheatum said the cremation fee could increase from $50 to $100, and this would increase the money he would have in his automation fund. Automation funds are outside the county's general fund, and the money can be used by the department head for anything relating to the office.
He also said he's paying two part time coroners out of his automation fund. He said his two deputies have had different work schedules, and there are gaps in coverage time within the county. He said he'll revisit the part time help need in August when beginning the FY21 budget for the general fund, and if the part time salaries, if needed, could be added to that.