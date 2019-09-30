The Iroquois County Board Management Services Committee got a review of what has been updated in the county buildings since last month’s meeting.
Maintenance supervisor Chris Drake said at Monday morning’s meeting the work the county has been doing on building efficiencies is “starting to wrap up”.
The chiller at the courthouse/jail has been installed and “On Friday we fired it up.” He said the final programming will be done in the next few days.
The lighting in the courthouse is being done, he said.
“In the next couple of weeks this whole project will be done.”
As part of his monthly report, he said the 9-1-1 center’s air conditioning unit is done. Within the administrative center there were a few small heat pump issues, and he said the hot water needs to fixed as of presstime.
In the jail, Drake said, the kitchen drains were blocked and needed to be jetted out.
“There’s also been a lot of routine maintenance.”
He said he will start looking for a snow blower, as the county will be doing its own snow removal this winter.
As for county farm management issues, committeeman John Zumwalt said he’s still looking into drainage issues and the “best time to address that” for an area of the county’s farm.
He said he’s talking with the USDA to see if Walker Farms, which rents the county’s ground, is eligible for cost sharing, as the county isn’t.
Committee chairman Lyle Behrends said he’s talked to a representative from Citrine and it will wants to do the small solar power project it entered into a contract with the county to do.
He said he was told the Ameren isn’t allowing any forward movement on it. “The electric companies control it based on percentages.”
He said the matter needs to be clarified before the next farm lease is signed.
Also at the meeting, the committee approved the AT&T contract and agreed to put the electric contract out to bid.
It also agreed to send a letter to the city of Watseka to get more information on a plan of action and forward movement with the railroad in connection to a request to improve the drainage on county land along Grant Street.