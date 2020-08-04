COUNTY
July 31
On July 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Terry L. Hull, 49, Ashkum. According to police reports, sheriff’s police were dispatched to a rural Ashkum address after an incident in which Hull was observed by several witnesses to be physically beating a husky dog that belonged to him. After an investigation into the incident, Hull was placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail, where he was charged with cruel treatment of an animal. The dog was turned over to the custody of Iroquois County Animal Control.
ON July 30 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jose A. Andrade, 38, Gilman. According to police reports, Andrade was charged with three counts of domestic battery after sheriff’s police were dispatched to an address in Gilman for a domestic disturbance. Andrade was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.