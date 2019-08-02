The Iroquois County Local Emergency Planning Committee has contracted a company to study what types and quantities of hazardous substances are transported through the county.
The commodity flow study began Aug. 1 and is being done by American Environmental. The company does this kind of work throughout the region, said Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Eric Ceci.
The LEPC’s main focus is hazardous materials and planning for those types of emergencies, said Ceci.
“Through some of our grants, a lot of our focus has been hazardous materials and transportation. In planning for that we’ve commissioned something called a commodity flow study. We are paying a contractor to count trucks carrying hazardous materials traveling through our major thoroughfares in Iroquois County.
“As they are counting they are paying close attention to placarded vehicles and also unplacarded vehicles and tabulating all that data. I’m also going to give them some other data from railroads and pipelines. They look at information that is publicly available to look at vulnerable structures, schools, places of worship, critical infrastructure and key resources that exist in every community.
“They are going to cross reference that with the hazardous materials and transportation that they’ve counted,” he said.
“They will be able to do a vulnerability analysis of what sensitive locations are susceptible to specific hazardous materials they see traveling through Iroquois County,” he said.
This study is strictly for planning in case of an emergency, he said.
“This is not an investigation on the hazardous materials industries,” he said. “We are not trying to slow down the transportation of hazardous materials. These are valuable goods that are part of every day life for a lot of people. It’s just that we know in every county there are hazardous materials traveling down the roads.
“We are not able to sit on the roads ourselves and count them,” he said. “By paying this contractor to do that, they will be able to do that for us and give us valuable data so that we can properly prepare for and plan for an accident with said hazardous materials.
“We like to work with industries,” he said. “We have industries on our LEPC. By no means do we want to prevent hazmats from going down the road. We just want to know what is out there so we can plan for it.”
The count started Aug. 1. “They will count a few different times, periodically,” Ceci said, “and at different times.”
He expects a report by the end of September. U.S. 24 and Route 1 West, Route 52 and Route 1 and Interstate 57 at U.S. 24 will be some of the focus areas, he said.