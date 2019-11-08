With winter weather already having hit Iroquois County, Iroquois County Highway Department is readying for snow.
The Iroquois County snow removal policy is as follows:
“The Iroquois County Highway Department operates on one shift of personnel. It is the intent of the Iroquois County Highway Department to provide safe and reasonable winter driving conditions on county highways for the general public. It must be noted at present time approximately 50 percent of snow removal on county highways is contracted through local townships and they are not bound by the county’s policy.
“Snow removal operations are a function of the maintenance department. It is under the direction of the county engineer, assistant county engineer, and maintenance supervisor. Call out can be implemented by any one of the three above mentioned individuals.
“Snow removal operations will normally commence after an accumulation of two inches of snow. It is the intent of the Iroquois County Highway Department to have one pass on all county maintained routes by 7 a.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“Normal work hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the purpose of snow removal hours may begin as early as 4 a.m. and if conditions exist, end at 8 p.m. It is the intent of the Iroquois County Highway Department to never have an individual work more than a 16 hour shift without a minimum of eigh hours time off between shifts.
“The Iroquois County Highway Department does not have a ‘bare pavement’ policy. First priority is to plow and make passable all routes. Second is to apply a traction material to bridges, curves, and intersections that are ice covered. This material may be sand, CA16s, or a mixture. This application may be subject to availability and or weather conditions.
“It is the position of the Iroquois County Highway Department that there can and may exist conditions that may require the suspension of snow removal operations for the safety of both the Iroquois County Highway Department employees and the general public. Some such conditions could be sustained high wind with blowing snow, limiting visibility, or a prolonged ice storm. Work will resume when conditions subside to allow for the safe removal of snow and ice. If operations are halted for more than 24 hours the county engineer will notify local media outlets to have a notice posted.
“It is the intent of the Iroquois County Highway Department to maintain the county highway system as efficiently and economically as feasibly possibly. Inconvenience to motorists while regrettable is unavoidable. Motorists must use extreme caution when driving in inclement weather. This policy in no way guarantees the safety on the public while operating their vehicle.”
As stated in the policy, the county highway department contracts through the local townships to do snow plowing.
The following townships are responsible for said mileage within their townships: Ash Grove, 7.58; Ashkum, 10.09; Beaver, 7.78; Belmont; 2.24; Chebanse, 26.55; Concord, 3.37; Crescent, 6.7; Danforth, 6.14; Douglas, 3; Fountain Creek, 7.08; Iroquois, 7.89; Milford, 5.66; Milks Grove, 18.05; Papineau, 8.55; Pigeon Grove, 2.96; Prairie Green, 12.81; Ridgeland, 0.81; and Stockland, 15.75; for a total of 153.01 miles.
County Highway Engineer Joel Moore said the townships are paid $250 per mile for the snow season for the work. They were paid in this month’s claims, which were approved at Friday’s Iroquois County Board Transportation and Highway Committee meeting.
So far, no plowing has needed to be done, he said.
Moore went over the month’s finances.
There was $98,697.40 received into the highway department’s fund; the second installment of tax money hasn’t been released yet.
The month’s claims totaled $171,361.95, leaving a balance of $737,156.92 in the county highway fund.
As for the FY19 budget, with 91.67 percent of the year gone Moore said as anticipated the office expense and purchase of equipment line items went over.
The purchase of equipment was more than $200,00 over budget, but this was because of a payment for trucks that was expected to be made in FY18. He said at the end of this fiscal year, Nov. 30, and a few weeks after to make sure all the FY19 bills have been received, the budget will need to be opened to make a transfer to keep the accounting in line.
Also at the meeting, the committee approved a resolution relating to the upcoming Woodland bridge repair.
Moore told the group with the agreement for federal funding for the project, a resolution was needed to confirm the county intended to pay its portion, the amount and where the money would come from.
The resolution stated Iroquois County would be responsible for its portion, 20 percent, which will amount to $311,000 and it will come from the county matching tax fund.
Another project, he said, the Ashkum slab, will have the surfacing done next week.