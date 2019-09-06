Bids for a 2020 tandem snowplow were opened at the Iroquois County Highway Department Friday.
The county board transportation and highway committee had the September meeting, and five bids were received.
The low bid was $193,663 from Mack Sales and Service in Decatur, this also had a $17,000 trade in amount for the county’s 2003 truck.
Highway engineer Joel Moore pointed out the low bid was the lowest by just $36. Truck Center in Morton produced a $188,699 bid, but the trade in amount was just $12,000. It also gave a bid of $191,967 for a 2020 Western Star, as the two bids had different outfitters, he said.
CIT Trucks produced two bids, as well, each with different outfitters: $196,780.24 and $200,498, and it offered $17,000 for the trade in.
Moore said he’d review the specs of the bids over the weekend.
He had said at a previous meeting that he wanted to get the ball rolling on getting bids for the snowplow. The county found itself in a bit of a time issue last year when it purchased two trucks, but because of the delay in construction, it didn’t receive them until recently. The trucks were budgeted for the previous year, but couldn’t be paid for until they were received.
It’s the one part of the highway department’s budget which is well exceeded its budgeted amount.
Moore reviewed the month through its fund.
Total received was $366,712.10. The claims for the month were $120.618.48. The balance in the county highway fund is $843,515.52.
As for highway projects going on in the county, the committee approved the IDOT Local Public Agency Agreement for Federal Participation for special bridge funds for the bridge rehab on the Woodland Bridge over Sugar Creek.
Moore said the estimate for this project is $1.5 million, but the county will only pay 20 percent.
The bridge will be at the same location, he said, but it will be widened. He said a detour will have to be set up when construction begins.
He also talked about the current status of the Ashkum slab project.
“It’s 90 percent done with the ditch and drainage work,” he said, with the excavator expected to be used soon. He said there’s three cross pipes and two extensions needing done. “It’s going slow, but getting everything scheduled is the holdup.”
He said he expects the project to be completed mid-October.