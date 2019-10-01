Iroquois County Public Health Department flu clinics will being as soon as possible.
ICPHD Administrator Dee Schippert updated the county board health committee.
She said there’s a manufacturers delay on the vaccines. Suppliers are wanting to see if a fourth strain of the vaccine should be added to the trivalent supply it planned.
Last year flu season in Iroquois County was later than usual, around April, she said, and it predicted to be late again this year.
She said she tells people to not worry, as a flu shot last for a year, and “You want the vaccine at the peak of the season.” She also said that individuals should follow the recommendations of their doctor.
Also part of the meeting, Schippert talked about the status of state grants, and she gave the summary report of the ICPHD programs.
At next month’s meeting Schippert will introduce the county’s new director of environmental health, Ryan Wheeler, who has been on the job just a few months. He replaced Terry Eimen, who had to positions for more than 30 years.
Also at the meeting, animal control administrator Hany Youssef gave his report.
He explained cat registration will begin soon.
Committee member Leanne Duby asked Youssef about mileage statements handed in by animal control wardens.
She had questioned him in previous meetings about what sort of standards there are in the department. For example, do they begin their mileage from their home or from where they are when they get the call and can fewer trips be made to a place?
At Tuesday’s meeting she gave the suggestion that the officers contact ICOM when they receive a call, which often do come from ICOM telecommunicators through emergency lines, telling ICOM where the officer is when they’re leaving for the call. This way time and location can be officially recorded.
As Duby was talking committeeman Roger Bard “called for orders of the day” through Robert’s Rules of Order. He explained the parliamentary procedure is a motion to required the committee to get back to the agenda and the call can be made by one member and it doesn’t require a second.
The topic of animal control mileage was not continued.
He explained after the meeting that Duby “spends too much time harassing” Youssef during the meeting.