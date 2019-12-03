The Iroquois County Board will not need a truth in taxation hearing.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board’s tax committee approved a levy that’s 91.05 percent of this year’s tax extension.
Last month the board approved a FY20 budget estimating $1,552,500 in revenues to its general fund.
This levy would put general fund revenues at $1,586,250.
The levy is assuming an EAV of $587,500,000.
County assessor Bob Yergler said he doesn’t think the EAV will top $585 million. He told the committee this about what it was last year and the board of review is still meeting. January 13 is the final day to file a complaint.
He suggested putting in the higher EAV because last year the county didn’t levy enough “leaving money on the table”.
“You don’t want to levy at $585 million and possibly leave money on the table,” he said.
Yergler said there’s no harm in setting the higher amount as a levy request. “It just looks bad.” Levies are put into place before final EAVs are figured, thus figuring the levy takes “an educated guess”.
He and finance manager Jill Johnson presented the figures to the county committee, and the full board will have to approve a levy before Jan. 1. It’s next meeting will be Tuesday.
The highway fund, bridges and matching tax are levied at their maximum rate: $587,500, $293,750, and $293,750 respectively. As for other zero rate funds, liability insurance will collect $132,582, social security $399,401, unemployment insurance $5,032, and workmans comp $84,907. IMRF will collect $599,080, as it is caught up.
Yergler said tax schedule is on the same rate is it was last year.
He also gave the zoning report.
“It’s been real quiet on the zoning side.”
He said there was just one permit in November. It was an agriculture permit, so no fee was needed.
He said there’s movement in the solar project on Louis Kay Road outside Watseka and construction could begin in the spring.
The Parks project, the hog finishing barns, near Stockland hasn’t begun he said, as no permits have been asked for.
From the other county department, treasurer Kurt Albers said the final tax distribution was Nov. 20 and “Everything we collected has been sent out (to the taxing bodies).”
Clerk Lisa Fancher said her office is working on the March ballot and they’re learning a new recording program.